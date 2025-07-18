Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $INFY Given $18.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFY. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 18.0 for INFY.

$INFY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INFY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/18/2025
  • David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $17.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/21/2025

$INFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $INFY stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

