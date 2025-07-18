New Analyst Forecast: $INFY Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFY. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 18.0 for INFY.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INFY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INFY forecast page.
$INFY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INFY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/18/2025
- David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $17.0 on 04/21/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/21/2025
$INFY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $INFY stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 13,657,998 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,258,463
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 12,015,884 shares (+1998.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,289,883
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 11,497,201 shares (+118.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,823,918
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 8,176,200 shares (+9767.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,215,650
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 7,864,785 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,532,326
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,514,613 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,141,687
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 5,721,945 shares (+2362.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,425,496
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.