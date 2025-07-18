New Analyst Forecast: $INFY Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFY. James Friedman from Susquehanna set a price target of 18.0 for INFY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INFY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INFY forecast page.

$INFY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INFY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $17.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/21/2025

$INFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $INFY stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.