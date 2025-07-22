New Analyst Forecast: $INFU Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFU. Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a price target of 12.0 for INFU.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INFU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INFU forecast page.

$INFU Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $INFU Data Alerts

$INFU insiders have traded $INFU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD T HUNDZINSKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $30,450

CARRIE LACHANCE (President and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,132 shares for an estimated $18,986 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARRY G STEELE (Executive VP and CFO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $17,280

KENNETH D. EICHENBAUM purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $10,360

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INFU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $INFU stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.