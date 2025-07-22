New Analyst Forecast: $INFU Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFU. Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a price target of 12.0 for INFU.
We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFU. Kyle Bauser from Roth Capital set a price target of 12.0 for INFU.
$INFU Insider Trading Activity
$INFU insiders have traded $INFU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD T HUNDZINSKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $30,450
- CARRIE LACHANCE (President and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,132 shares for an estimated $18,986 and 0 sales.
- BARRY G STEELE (Executive VP and CFO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $17,280
- KENNETH D. EICHENBAUM purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $10,360
$INFU Hedge Fund Activity
$INFU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $INFU stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC removed 846,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,556,058
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 345,000 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,856,100
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 262,694 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,413,293
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 238,935 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,285,470
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 208,794 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,123,311
- HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. removed 188,311 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,013,113
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 112,781 shares (+179.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,761

