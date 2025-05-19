Stocks
INFA

New Analyst Forecast: $INFA Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFA. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $INFA.

$INFA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025
  • William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025

$INFA Insider Trading Activity

$INFA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANSA SEKHARAN (EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) sold 55,228 shares for an estimated $1,387,493
  • JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,712 shares for an estimated $884,868.
  • MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 10,035 shares for an estimated $271,567

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $INFA stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

INFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.