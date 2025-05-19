New Analyst Forecast: $INFA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INFA. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $INFA.
$INFA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025
- William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025
$INFA Insider Trading Activity
$INFA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANSA SEKHARAN (EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) sold 55,228 shares for an estimated $1,387,493
- JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,712 shares for an estimated $884,868.
- MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 10,035 shares for an estimated $271,567
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$INFA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $INFA stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 16,127,168 shares (+1843.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,419,081
- FMR LLC removed 10,348,808 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,586,699
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,949,317 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,815,581
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 2,847,198 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,683,605
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,725,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,107,741
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,397,451 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,385,519
- INVESCO LTD. added 981,237 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,122,585
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
