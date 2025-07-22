New Analyst Forecast: $INDV Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INDV. Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a price target of 20.0 for INDV.
$INDV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INDV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INDV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 07/22/2025
- Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $22.0 on 06/30/2025
- David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $13.0 on 03/06/2025
$INDV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $INDV stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP added 4,118,663 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,250,858
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,830,909 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,978,562
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,694,468 shares (+323.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,678,280
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,275,577 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,686,248
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,170,039 shares (+159.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,680,471
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,050,248 shares (+924.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,538,863
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,886,231 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,975,781
