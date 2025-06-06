New Analyst Forecast: $INCY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INCY. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $INCY.

$INCY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INCY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

$INCY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INCY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$INCY Insider Trading Activity

$INCY insiders have traded $INCY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA A. DENTON (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,463 shares for an estimated $1,206,119 .

. STEVEN H STEIN (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 12,352 shares for an estimated $897,866

THOMAS TRAY (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $90,967.

$INCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $INCY stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

