New Analyst Forecast: $INBK Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $INBK. An analyst from Hovde Group set a price target of 28.0 for INBK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INBK forecast page.
$INBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $INBK stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 106,282 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,825,089
- PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP added 48,000 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,727,520
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 31,918 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,148,728
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 27,871 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,003,077
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 26,813 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $964,999
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 19,019 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $684,493
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 18,868 shares (+110.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $679,059
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.