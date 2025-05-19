New Analyst Forecast: $IMAX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IMAX. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IMAX.
$IMAX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
$IMAX Insider Trading Activity
$IMAX insiders have traded $IMAX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT D LISTER (Chief Legal Officer & Sr. EVP) sold 55,910 shares for an estimated $1,425,945
- MARK WELTON (President, IMAX Theatres) sold 39,432 shares for an estimated $1,005,740
- KENNETH IAN WEISSMAN (Deputy GC, Corp. Sec. & CCO) sold 6,309 shares for an estimated $160,927
- NATASHA FERNANDES (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $75,448
$IMAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $IMAX stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 573,919 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,122,765
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 501,453 shares (+2974.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,213,286
- FMR LLC added 483,240 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,733,374
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 425,081 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,200,884
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 424,338 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,181,306
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 417,677 shares (+805.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,005,788
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 367,984 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,696,378
