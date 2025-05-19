New Analyst Forecast: $IMAX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IMAX. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IMAX.

$IMAX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

$IMAX Insider Trading Activity

$IMAX insiders have traded $IMAX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D LISTER (Chief Legal Officer & Sr. EVP) sold 55,910 shares for an estimated $1,425,945

MARK WELTON (President, IMAX Theatres) sold 39,432 shares for an estimated $1,005,740

KENNETH IAN WEISSMAN (Deputy GC, Corp. Sec. & CCO) sold 6,309 shares for an estimated $160,927

NATASHA FERNANDES (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $75,448

$IMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $IMAX stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

