New Analyst Forecast: $ILMN Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ILMN. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $ILMN.

$ILMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ILMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ILMN forecast page.

$ILMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $185.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025

$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ILMN Insider Trading Activity

$ILMN insiders have traded $ILMN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB THAYSEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $998,674 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANKUR DHINGRA (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $495,380

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.