New Analyst Forecast: $ILMN Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ILMN. David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a price target of 185.0 for ILMN.
$ILMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $185.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025
$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01 and 0 sales.
$ILMN Insider Trading Activity
$ILMN insiders have traded $ILMN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB THAYSEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $998,674 and 0 sales.
- ANKUR DHINGRA (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $495,380
$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 2,129,449 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,950,483
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,662,093 shares (+361.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,870,458
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,385,581 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,931,996
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,340,712 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,372,090
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,152,048 shares (+11714.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,403,488
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,093,191 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,083,113
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,053,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,601,272
