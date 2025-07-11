New Analyst Forecast: $ILMN Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ILMN. Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a price target of 125.0 for ILMN.
$ILMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025
- Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $128.0 on 07/08/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 06/24/2025
- Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $99.0 on 06/11/2025
- Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 05/20/2025
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $185.0 on 05/15/2025
$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01 and 0 sales.
$ILMN Insider Trading Activity
$ILMN insiders have traded $ILMN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB THAYSEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $998,674 and 0 sales.
- ANKUR DHINGRA (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $495,380
$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 479 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 2,129,449 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,950,483
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,662,093 shares (+361.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,870,458
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,385,581 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,931,996
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,340,712 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,372,090
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,152,048 shares (+11714.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,403,488
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,053,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,601,272
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,031,908 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,871,580
