New Analyst Forecast: $IIPR Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IIPR. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 60.0 for IIPR.
$IIPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IIPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IIPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 03/18/2025
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $118.0 on 11/15/2024
$IIPR Insider Trading Activity
$IIPR insiders have traded $IIPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID STECHER sold 7,599 shares for an estimated $536,109
$IIPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $IIPR stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 630,340 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,005,857
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 568,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,870,179
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 265,000 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,659,600
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 241,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,113,552
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 144,288 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,615,352
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 102,760 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,847,926
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 93,991 shares (+2683.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,263,560
