New Analyst Forecast: $IIPR Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IIPR. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 60.0 for IIPR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IIPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IIPR forecast page.

$IIPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IIPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IIPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $118.0 on 11/15/2024

$IIPR Insider Trading Activity

$IIPR insiders have traded $IIPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IIPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID STECHER sold 7,599 shares for an estimated $536,109

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IIPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $IIPR stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.