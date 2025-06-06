New Analyst Forecast: $IINN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IINN. Litchfield Hills gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IINN.
$IINN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IINN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IINN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IINN forecast page.
$IINN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IINN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 105,474 shares (+121.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,562
- IEQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 51,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,987
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 36,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,500
- UBS GROUP AG added 34,393 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,008
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 33,749 shares (+254.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,578
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 17,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,681
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 17,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,621
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.