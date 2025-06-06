New Analyst Forecast: $IINN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IINN. Litchfield Hills gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IINN.

$IINN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IINN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

$IINN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IINN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

