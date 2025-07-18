New Analyst Forecast: $III Given $5.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $III. Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a price target of 5.5 for III.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $III, check out Quiver Quantitative's $III forecast page.
$III Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $III stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 273,864 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,070,808
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 185,324 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $724,616
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 174,894 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $683,835
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 112,031 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,041
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 82,230 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $321,519
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 78,364 shares (+396.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,403
- STATE STREET CORP added 70,390 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,224
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.