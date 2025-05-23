New Analyst Forecast: $IHS Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IHS. Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a price target of 17.0 for IHS.
$IHS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $IHS stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,530,059 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,986,907
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,485,882 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,756,304
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD added 1,433,654 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,483,673
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 1,281,602 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,689,962
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 881,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,603,476
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 856,081 shares (+12490.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,468,742
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC removed 770,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,249,305
