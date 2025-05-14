New Analyst Forecast: $IGT Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IGT. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $IGT.
$IGT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IGT forecast page.
$IGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $IGT stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,837,353 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,107,653
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,653,543 shares (+156.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,146,609
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,251,931 shares (+15450.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,769,101
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 2,077,591 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,690,257
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,033,800 shares (+212.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,916,908
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 1,870,080 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,407,500
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 1,270,603 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,660,004
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.