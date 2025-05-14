Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $IGT Given 'Positive' Rating

May 14, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IGT. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $IGT.

$IGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IGT forecast page.

$IGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $IGT stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PARSIFAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,837,353 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,107,653
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,653,543 shares (+156.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,146,609
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,251,931 shares (+15450.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,769,101
  • TPG GP A, LLC removed 2,077,591 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,690,257
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 2,033,800 shares (+212.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,916,908
  • BROWN ADVISORY INC added 1,870,080 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,407,500
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 1,270,603 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,660,004

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

