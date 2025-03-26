New Analyst Forecast: $IFRX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IFRX. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IFRX.
$IFRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IFRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IFRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IFRX forecast page.
$IFRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $IFRX stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,370,035 shares (+205.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,383,986
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,129,335 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,789,457
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 704,987 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,741,317
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 634,045 shares (+1933.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,566,091
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 173,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $265,586
- OCONNOR, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS (LLC) removed 172,287 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $425,548
- UBS GROUP AG added 67,441 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,579
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.