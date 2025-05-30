New Analyst Forecast: $IFRX Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IFRX. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 2.0 for IFRX.
$IFRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $IFRX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP added 1,183,526 shares (+240.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,207,196
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,161,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,184,798
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 776,514 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $792,044
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 750,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $766,003
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 750,000 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,000
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP added 725,019 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $739,519
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 704,987 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,741,317
