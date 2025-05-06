New Analyst Forecast: $IEX Given $215.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IEX. Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 215.0 for IEX.

$IEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IEX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $215.0 on 05/02/2025

Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 04/22/2025

$IEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IEX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

$IEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $IEX stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

