New Analyst Forecast: $IDYA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDYA. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IDYA.
$IDYA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDYA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
$IDYA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDYA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IDYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025
- Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 06/26/2025
- Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $66.0 on 05/22/2025
- Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025
$IDYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $IDYA stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. added 1,553,102 shares (+145.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,439,810
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 941,911 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,428,502
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 779,461 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,767,571
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,466,000
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 681,700 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,166,246
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 544,142 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,913,045
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 531,551 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,706,805
