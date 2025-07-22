New Analyst Forecast: $IDYA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDYA. TD Cowen gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IDYA.

$IDYA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDYA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IDYA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDYA forecast page.

$IDYA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDYA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IDYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $66.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025

$IDYA Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $IDYA Data Alerts

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $IDYA stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.