IDYA

New Analyst Forecast: $IDYA Given 'Buy' Rating

July 22, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDYA. TD Cowen gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IDYA.

$IDYA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IDYA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

$IDYA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDYA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IDYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $66.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025
$IDYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $IDYA stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

