New Analyst Forecast: $IDXX Given $600.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDXX. Daniel Clark from Leerink Partners set a price target of 600.0 for IDXX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IDXX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDXX forecast page.

$IDXX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDXX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IDXX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $530.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Clark from Leerink Partners set a target price of $600.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $540.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Ryskin from B of A Securities set a target price of $475.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $510.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $520.0 on 02/04/2025

$IDXX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IDXX stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07, 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 04/09, 04/07, 04/04, 04/01, 03/14 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IDXX Insider Trading Activity

$IDXX insiders have traded $IDXX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE FENNELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,986 shares for an estimated $4,618,861

M ANNE SZOSTAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,306 shares for an estimated $2,580,751 .

. DANIEL M JUNIUS sold 2,683 shares for an estimated $1,358,697

SOPHIE V. VANDEBROEK sold 1,279 shares for an estimated $628,425

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDXX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of $IDXX stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.