New Analyst Forecast: $IDXX Given $600.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDXX. Daniel Clark from Leerink Partners set a price target of 600.0 for IDXX.

$IDXX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDXX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IDXX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $530.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Daniel Clark from Leerink Partners set a target price of $600.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Jonathan Block from Stifel set a target price of $540.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Michael Ryskin from B of A Securities set a target price of $475.0 on 04/21/2025
  • David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $510.0 on 02/10/2025
  • Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $520.0 on 02/04/2025

$IDXX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IDXX stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$IDXX Insider Trading Activity

$IDXX insiders have traded $IDXX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDXX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE FENNELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,986 shares for an estimated $4,618,861
  • M ANNE SZOSTAK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,306 shares for an estimated $2,580,751.
  • DANIEL M JUNIUS sold 2,683 shares for an estimated $1,358,697
  • SOPHIE V. VANDEBROEK sold 1,279 shares for an estimated $628,425

$IDXX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of $IDXX stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

