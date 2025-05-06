Stocks
IDA

New Analyst Forecast: $IDA Given $125.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDA. Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a price target of 125.0 for IDA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDA forecast page.

$IDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $129.0 on 11/18/2024

$IDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IDA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IDA Insider Trading Activity

$IDA insiders have traded $IDA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM J RICHINS (SVP and COO (IPC)) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $170,929

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $IDA stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.