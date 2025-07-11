New Analyst Forecast: $IDA Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IDA. William Appicelli from UBS set a price target of 120.0 for IDA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IDA forecast page.

$IDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IDA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.5.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $128.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $126.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ross Fowler from B of A Securities set a target price of $127.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $118.0 on 01/28/2025

$IDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IDA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IDA Insider Trading Activity

$IDA insiders have traded $IDA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM J RICHINS (SVP and COO (IPC)) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $170,929

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $IDA stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.