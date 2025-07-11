New Analyst Forecast: $ICHR Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ICHR. Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 30.0 for ICHR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ICHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICHR forecast page.

$ICHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICHR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ICHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Ellis from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Thomas Diffely from DA Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $25.0 on 04/11/2025

$ICHR Insider Trading Activity

$ICHR insiders have traded $ICHR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M ROHRS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $4,014,842 .

. JEFF ANDRESON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $168,600

JORGE TITINGER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ICHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $ICHR stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.