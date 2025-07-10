New Analyst Forecast: $ICE Given $206.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ICE. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 206.0 for ICE.

$ICE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $199.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $206.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $192.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $189.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $189.0 on 01/17/2025

$ICE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ICE Insider Trading Activity

$ICE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 492,492 shares for an estimated $85,943,456 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,832 shares for an estimated $5,129,977 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 25,607 shares for an estimated $4,317,755 .

. ELIZABETH KATHRYN KING (Global Head of Clearing & CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,768 shares for an estimated $2,942,207 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,422 shares for an estimated $2,476,357 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,780 shares for an estimated $2,315,844 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,654 shares for an estimated $1,111,137 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,228 shares for an estimated $378,760

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,568 shares for an estimated $275,811

MARTHA A TIRINNANZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 794 shares for an estimated $140,827 .

. WILLIAM JEFFERSON HAGUE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 530 shares for an estimated $94,136.

$ICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 751 institutional investors add shares of $ICE stock to their portfolio, and 748 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

