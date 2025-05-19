New Analyst Forecast: $IBTA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBTA. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IBTA.

$IBTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBTA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IBTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBTA forecast page.

$IBTA Insider Trading Activity

$IBTA insiders have traded $IBTA stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D LEHRMAN has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 413,716 shares for an estimated $29,153,975 .

. E. SHAW & CO, L.P. D. has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,366 shares for an estimated $3,014,345 .

. MARISA DASPIT (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,881 shares for an estimated $1,419,294 .

. RICHARD I. DONAHUE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,966 shares for an estimated $1,045,214 .

. AMIT DOSHI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,437 shares for an estimated $989,802.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $IBTA stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.