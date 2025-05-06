New Analyst Forecast: $IBRX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBRX. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IBRX.
$IBRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$IBRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $IBRX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 3,002,622 shares (+682.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,686,712
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,680,000
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,814,192 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,204,331
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,809,047 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,631,160
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,758,922 shares (+78.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,502,840
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,283,068 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,284,654
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 1,221,734 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,127,639
