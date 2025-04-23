New Analyst Forecast: $IBM Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBM. UBS gave a rating of 'Sell' for $IBM.

$IBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

$IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales.

on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$IBM Insider Trading Activity

$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639

NICKLE JACLYN LAMOREAUX (Senior Vice President) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $774,727

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138

$IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,334 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

