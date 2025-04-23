New Analyst Forecast: $IBM Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBM. UBS gave a rating of 'Sell' for $IBM.
$IBM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBM forecast page.
$IBM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/10, 12/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$IBM Insider Trading Activity
$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639
- NICKLE JACLYN LAMOREAUX (Senior Vice President) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $774,727
- ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 936 shares for an estimated $197,138
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,334 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,650,534 shares (+413.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,121,476,889
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 2,593,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $570,064,914
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,235,612 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $491,454,585
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,704,209 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,636,264
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,587,342 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,945,391
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,539,888 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,513,579
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,501,333 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,038,033
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.