Stocks
IBM

New Analyst Forecast: $IBM Given 'Buy' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBM. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IBM.

$IBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBM forecast page.

$IBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $282.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $310.0 on 07/16/2025
  • David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 07/09/2025
  • James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $310.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $325.0 on 06/20/2025
  • Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $320.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $285.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $233.0 on 04/24/2025

$IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IBM Insider Trading Activity

$IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,488 institutional investors add shares of $IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,568,066 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,881,875,291
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 4,380,126 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,291,173,542
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,182,647 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,040,057,003
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,544,033 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $881,259,245
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 2,486,922 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $618,398,024
  • CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,371,064 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,928,774
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,298,515 shares (+1.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,888,739

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.