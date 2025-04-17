New Analyst Forecast: $IBKR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBKR. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $IBKR.

$IBKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$IBKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.

$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

