New Analyst Forecast: $IBKR Given $68.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBKR. Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 68.0 for IBKR.

$IBKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.375.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
  • James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025

$IBKR Insider Trading Activity

$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633

$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

