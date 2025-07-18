New Analyst Forecast: $IBKR Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IBKR. Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 68.0 for IBKR.
$IBKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.375.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $68.0 on 07/18/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $65.0 on 07/10/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/07/2025
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/15/2025
- Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $60.75 on 04/16/2025
$IBKR Insider Trading Activity
$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633
$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,792,148 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,761,787
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,685,457 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $93,391,172
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,343,007 shares (+1476.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,388,529
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 891,654 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,648,985
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 717,035 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,733,825
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 683,271 shares (+133.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,142,844
- RV CAPITAL AG added 637,440 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $35,320,550
