New Analyst Forecast: $IAG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IAG. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $IAG.
$IAG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
$IAG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.2.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $8.0 on 04/04/2025
- An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $8.4 on 03/20/2025
$IAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $IAG stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RCF MANAGEMENT L.L.C. removed 8,383,430 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,396,437
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 7,345,661 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,910,381
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 5,757,915 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,986,968
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 5,748,200 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,926,250
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 5,463,487 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,146,793
- MEREWETHER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP added 4,366,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,293,125
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,374,723 shares (+58.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,092,018
