New Analyst Forecast: $IAG Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IAG. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 8.0 for IAG.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.2.

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $8.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $8.4 on 03/20/2025

$IAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $IAG stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

