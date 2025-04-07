New Analyst Forecast: $IAG Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IAG. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 8.0 for IAG.
$IAG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.2.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $8.0 on 04/04/2025
- An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $8.4 on 03/20/2025
$IAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $IAG stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,140,800 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,526,528
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,846,254 shares (+88.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,006,670
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,286,056 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,956,048
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 3,042,764 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,700,662
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,793,585 shares (+1089.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,414,898
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,098,215 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,826,789
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,092,803 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,798,863
