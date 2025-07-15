New Analyst Forecast: $IAG Given $10.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IAG. Anita Soni from CIBC set a price target of 10.4 for IAG.

$IAG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.2.

Here are some recent targets:

Anita Soni from CIBC set a target price of $10.4 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $7.75 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital set a target price of $141.0 on 02/20/2025

$IAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $IAG stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

