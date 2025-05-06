New Analyst Forecast: $IAC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IAC. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IAC.

$IAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

$IAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 11/13/2024

$IAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $IAC stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

