New Analyst Forecast: $HYPR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HYPR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HYPR.
$HYPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HYPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
$HYPR Insider Trading Activity
$HYPR insiders have traded $HYPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS TEISSEYRE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,013 shares for an estimated $5,494.
$HYPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $HYPR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 966,004 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,948
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 375,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 194,000 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,962
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 144,727 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,667
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 125,084 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,597
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 63,428 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,433
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 62,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,799
