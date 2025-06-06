New Analyst Forecast: $HYPR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HYPR. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HYPR.

$HYPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HYPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HYPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HYPR forecast page.

$HYPR Insider Trading Activity

$HYPR insiders have traded $HYPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS TEISSEYRE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,013 shares for an estimated $5,494.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HYPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $HYPR stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.