New Analyst Forecast: $HXL Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HXL. Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a price target of 53.0 for HXL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HXL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HXL forecast page.

$HXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HXL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/28/2024

$HXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $HXL stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.