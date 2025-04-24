New Analyst Forecast: $HXL Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HXL. Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a price target of 53.0 for HXL.
$HXL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HXL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $53.0 on 04/24/2025
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 10/28/2024
$HXL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $HXL stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,446,716 shares (+4372.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,409,093
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,053,467 shares (+2607.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,052,380
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 664,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,642,393
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 651,062 shares (+99.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,821,587
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 582,353 shares (+249.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,513,533
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC added 493,218 shares (+1153.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,924,768
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 487,213 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,548,255
