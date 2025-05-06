New Analyst Forecast: $HWM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HWM. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HWM.

$HWM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$HWM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HWM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HWM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 01/14/2025

$HWM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HWM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.

$HWM Insider Trading Activity

$HWM insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOLA FELICE LIN (EVP, CL&CO and Secretary) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $902,885

$HWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of $HWM stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

