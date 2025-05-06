New Analyst Forecast: $HWM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HWM. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HWM.
$HWM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
$HWM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HWM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HWM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 01/14/2025
$HWM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HWM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.
$HWM Insider Trading Activity
$HWM insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOLA FELICE LIN (EVP, CL&CO and Secretary) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $902,885
$HWM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of $HWM stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,486,649 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,964,801
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,430,689 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,844,455
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,885,566 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,614,477
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,595,525 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,987,458
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,514,339 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,623,256
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,360,482 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,795,916
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,171,003 shares (+150.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,072,598
