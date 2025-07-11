New Analyst Forecast: $HWC Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HWC. Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 63.0 for HWC.

$HWC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HWC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $HWC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $63.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $62.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $69.0 on 04/16/2025

$HWC Insider Trading Activity

$HWC insiders have traded $HWC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE L PICKERING sold 838 shares for an estimated $40,299

ALBERT J WILLIAMS purchased 22 shares for an estimated $1,284

$HWC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $HWC stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.