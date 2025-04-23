New Analyst Forecast: $HUT Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUT. An analyst from Northland Securities set a price target of 20.0 for HUT.

$HUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mark Palmer from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $32.0 on 11/15/2024

$HUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $HUT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

