New Analyst Forecast: $HUT Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUT. An analyst from Northland Securities set a price target of 20.0 for HUT.
$HUT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 04/21/2025
- Mark Palmer from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 04/02/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $32.0 on 11/15/2024
$HUT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $HUT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,825,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,399,597
- JAT CAPITAL MGMT LP removed 1,577,218 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,317,196
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,323,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,114,703
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,179,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,169,983
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,123,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,026,743
- UBS GROUP AG added 934,402 shares (+391.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,145,896
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 912,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,686,880
