New Analyst Forecast: $HUN Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUN. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $HUN.
$HUN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/05/2025
$HUN Insider Trading Activity
$HUN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares for an estimated $432,725
$HUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $HUN stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 6,670,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,332,326
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 2,135,000 shares (+188.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,494,050
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,206,167 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,045,376
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,187,127 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,403,899
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 1,139,549 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,546,068
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,046,145 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,861,994
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 909,554 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,399,258
