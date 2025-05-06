New Analyst Forecast: $HUN Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUN. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $HUN.

$HUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/05/2025

$HUN Insider Trading Activity

$HUN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares for an estimated $432,725

$HUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $HUN stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

