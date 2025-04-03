New Analyst Forecast: $HUN Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUN. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 20.0 for HUN.
$HUN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 03/28/2025
- Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 11/06/2024
$HUN Insider Trading Activity
$HUN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares for an estimated $432,725
$HUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $HUN stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,578,100 shares (+320.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,513,143
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 2,135,000 shares (+188.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,494,050
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,989,834 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,876,707
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,187,127 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,403,899
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 1,139,549 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,546,068
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,046,145 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,861,994
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 909,554 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,399,258
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
