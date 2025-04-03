New Analyst Forecast: $HUN Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUN. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 20.0 for HUN.

$HUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $20.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 11/06/2024

$HUN Insider Trading Activity

$HUN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares for an estimated $432,725

$HUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $HUN stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

