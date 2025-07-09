New Analyst Forecast: $HUN Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUN. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 11.0 for HUN.

$HUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $HUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.5 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $20.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 04/15/2025

$HUN Insider Trading Activity

$HUN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER R HUNTSMAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 87,000 shares for an estimated $996,359 and 0 sales.

$HUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $HUN stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

