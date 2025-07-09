New Analyst Forecast: $HUMA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUMA. D. Boral Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HUMA.
$HUMA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$HUMA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUMA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HUMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025
- Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 05/14/2025
- Bruce Jackson from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025
$HUMA Insider Trading Activity
$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000
- DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600
- MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,160
- SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625
- WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999
- CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740
$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 4,025,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,862,625
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,312,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,647,566
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,740,439 shares (+1598.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,672,448
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,131,390 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,634,019
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,410,000
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,101,198 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,877,542
- MAVEN SECURITIES LTD added 1,049,828 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,789,956
