New Analyst Forecast: $HUBS Given $750.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUBS. An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 750.0 for HUBS.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HUBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $825.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $700.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $693.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $900.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $825.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $825.0 on 01/03/2025

$HUBS Insider Trading Activity

$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DHARMESH SHAH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $53,505,609 .

. BRIAN HALLIGAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $34,481,185 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,107 shares for an estimated $8,019,953 .

. YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,852 shares for an estimated $2,634,846 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $1,125,601 .

. LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $807,435.

$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

