New Analyst Forecast: $HUBS Given $700.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUBS. Parker Lane from Stifel set a price target of 700.0 for HUBS.

$HUBS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBS recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $HUBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $755.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $700.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $675.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $775.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Drew Foster from Citigroup set a target price of $759.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $820.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $795.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Ken Wong from Oppenheimer set a target price of $750.0 on 05/09/2025

$HUBS Insider Trading Activity

$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN HALLIGAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $26,772,025 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,563 shares for an estimated $4,612,329 .

. YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,676 shares for an estimated $2,087,605.

$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

