New Analyst Forecast: $HUBG Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUBG. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $HUBG.
$HUBG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUBG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$HUBG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $HUBG stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,160,494 shares (+2986.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,305,561
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,929,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,979,099
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,701,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,241,707
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,300,669 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,345,866
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 609,647 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,660,578
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 592,443 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,021,106
- UBS GROUP AG removed 469,696 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,458,600
