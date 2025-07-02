New Analyst Forecast: $HUBB Given $420.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUBB. Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a price target of 420.0 for HUBB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HUBB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HUBB forecast page.

$HUBB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUBB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HUBB Insider Trading Activity

$HUBB insiders have traded $HUBB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERBEN BAKKER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 7,723 shares for an estimated $2,970,497

ALYSSA R FLYNN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $452,865

CARLOS M CARDOSO sold 400 shares for an estimated $154,516

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HUBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $HUBB stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.