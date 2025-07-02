Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $HUBB Given $420.0 Price Target

July 02, 2025 — 08:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HUBB. Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a price target of 420.0 for HUBB.

$HUBB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUBB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HUBB Insider Trading Activity

$HUBB insiders have traded $HUBB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERBEN BAKKER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 7,723 shares for an estimated $2,970,497
  • ALYSSA R FLYNN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $452,865
  • CARLOS M CARDOSO sold 400 shares for an estimated $154,516

$HUBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $HUBB stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

