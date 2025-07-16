New Analyst Forecast: $HTGC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTGC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HTGC.
$HTGC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTGC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
$HTGC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTGC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HTGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 07/16/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 04/28/2025
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.5 on 04/08/2025
- Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 04/08/2025
- Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $20.0 on 02/19/2025
- Brian McKenna from JMP Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 02/14/2025
$HTGC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HTGC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTGC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/20, 03/05 and 0 sales.
$HTGC Insider Trading Activity
$HTGC insiders have traded $HTGC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAYLE A CROWELL purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922
- NIKOS THEODOSOPOULOS purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922
- WADE LOO purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922
- DEANNE AGUIRRE purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922
- THOMAS J FALLON purchased 5,976 shares for an estimated $104,759
- ROBERT P BADAVAS purchased 1,799 shares for an estimated $31,464
- CHRISTIAN FOLLMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 395 shares for an estimated $7,042 and 1 sale selling 395 shares for an estimated $7,042.
$HTGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $HTGC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 28,419,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $519,515,223
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 711,595 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,669,739
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 612,700 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,769,967
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 434,757 shares (+52.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,351,681
- UBS GROUP AG added 360,165 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,918,769
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 319,235 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,132,504
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 313,317 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,018,819
