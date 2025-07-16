New Analyst Forecast: $HTGC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTGC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $HTGC.

$HTGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTGC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

$HTGC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTGC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HTGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.5 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Crispin Love from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $20.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Brian McKenna from JMP Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 02/14/2025

$HTGC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HTGC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTGC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/20, 03/05 and 0 sales.

$HTGC Insider Trading Activity

$HTGC insiders have traded $HTGC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAYLE A CROWELL purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922

NIKOS THEODOSOPOULOS purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922

WADE LOO purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922

DEANNE AGUIRRE purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $104,922

THOMAS J FALLON purchased 5,976 shares for an estimated $104,759

ROBERT P BADAVAS purchased 1,799 shares for an estimated $31,464

CHRISTIAN FOLLMANN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 395 shares for an estimated $7,042 and 1 sale selling 395 shares for an estimated $7,042.

$HTGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $HTGC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

