New Analyst Forecast: $HTBK Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTBK. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 10.0 for HTBK.
$HTBK Insider Trading Activity
$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063
- JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080
- SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588
$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 594,764 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,578,886
- ATEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 478,480 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,488,142
- SIENA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, LLC removed 400,009 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,752,084
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 268,900 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,522,282
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 266,625 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,500,942
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 264,902 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,521,867
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 200,522 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,880,896
