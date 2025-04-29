New Analyst Forecast: $HTBK Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HTBK. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 10.0 for HTBK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTBK forecast page.

$HTBK Insider Trading Activity

$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063

JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080

SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.